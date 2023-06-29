The Labour Party presidential candidate during the 2023 election, Peter Obi, celebrated the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir with the Anambra Muslim community

During Obi’s visit to Awka and Onitsha Muslim communities in April, he had promised to support them in renovating their places of worship

On Wednesday, June 28, the LP candidate presented cheques thought to run into millions of naira to commence the renovation of the projects

Onitsha, Anambra state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has presented cheques to the leaders of Akwa and Onitsha Muslim communities.

According to the presidential hopeful, his magnanimous act was in fulfillment of an earlier promise, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Peter Obi hosted some Muslim leaders on Eid el Kabir. Photo credits: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Eid Mubarak!

Obi also wished Muslim compatriots a happy Eid el Kabir, according to Voice of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The 61-year-old wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, June 28:

"Earlier today, I hosted the Anambra Muslim Community at my residence in Onitsha, to celebrate the Eid al Adha.

"I also presented cheques to the leaders of Onitsha and Awka Muslim Communities, in fulfilment of my earlier promise of helping to renovate their respective mosques."

Following the gesture, supporters and oppositions alike, took to the comments section to laud the former Anambra state governor.

A former presidential aide and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bashir Ahmad, wrote:

"Thank you!"

@thebeeperfumery wrote:

"What you did was commendable. Continue with your good works. Uniting the country is the way forward."

@OyoforPO said:

"Peter Obi is a promise keeper."

@AEzedimora commented:

"Thank you for always doing this. It's a pity that no matter how u accommodate others from other faith and regions their hatred for the Igbo man is still massive. I don't know the mind of God though but I pray this nation we found ourselves in become progressive and peaceful."

@AdeWale35018792 wrote:

"Nice Pictures. And thanks for the renovation of the Masjids, May the Almighty grant you abundance of rewards."

“Present Nigeria's discomforting situation to Allah”: Peter Obi sends message to Muslim faithful

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Obi urged Muslims to continue to serve God and the country selflessly for the desired national development.

In a statement published on his verified Twitter handle @PeterObi, he asked the Muslim faithful to present Nigeria's discomforting situation to Allah for His prompt intervention.

Eid-il-Fitr: Intrigues as Peter Obi visits mosque, makes huge donation, photos emerge

Legit.ng also reported that Obi visited the Mosque in Awka, the Anambra state capital to celebrate the Eid-il-Fitr with the Muslim community.

The former governor of Anambra state was reported to have made a similar visit to the Central Mosque, Onitsha, on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng