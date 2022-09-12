General Kunle Togun (retd) has threatened to make use of bees and poisonous snakes to attack bandits

Chairman of Oyo State Western Nigerian Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, General Kunle Togun (retd) has threatened to make use of bees and poisonous snakes to attack bandits terrorizing the state and region, Leadership Newspaper reports.

Togun who stated this while delivering a lecture at the special meeting of Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF) held at the weekend in Otu Township Hall, Otu, Itesiwaju local government area of the state called on the Federal Government to allow operatives of the outfit to make use of AK 47 and other standard weapons to fight banditry in the Southwestern states

Oyo Amotekun has threatened to make use of bees and poisonous snakes to attack bandits. Photo: Seyi Makinde

He declared that Oyo State was the number one target of the foreign bandits because of the vast land space that is close to foreign borders and body of thick forest where they could hide and attack the people, especially in the Oke-Ogun region.

Togun said, ”During the COVID-19 global restriction, these people were allowed into Nigeria and every corner of the country they wished without hindrance, President Buhari is their backer and we all know.

“These people were coming to Oke-Ogun in trailers and some of our traditional rulers allowed this in their domains despite the fact that people took pictures and videos which they posted online, we will not stop talking about it.

”For us to maintain peace and keep these bandits away we will resort to the use of bees and poisonous snakes, I have traveled as far as ‘Ibariba’ area to see great hunters on this, this can even change the perspective of warfare in the world, instead of physical weaponry, let us use wild animals for once.”

