The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has said state security outfits, including Amotekun, cannot tackle bandits

Governor El-Rufai, who was reacting to Akeredolu's plan to procure arms for Amotekun, said local security outfits cannot match "well-armed" bandits

The Kaduna state governor added that local security networks can only provide local intelligence

Kaduna - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has warned that arming state security outfits was not enough to end insecurity in the country.

The Kaduna governor asserted that doing so would amount to a simplistic approach to combatting “sophisticated” non-state actors that sometimes ”outgun the military.”

Governor El-Rufai stated this when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV on Thursday, October 13, adding that local security outfits and vigilantes do not possess the necessary firearms to fight bandits.

According to him, security outfits such as the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, “are not up to scratch” to face bandits.

He was reacting to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's notification of the federal government of his intention to procure arms for operatives of Amotekun in Ondo state.

Akeredolu's plan a simplistic approach - El-Rufai

Governor El-Rufai described the Ondo governor’s plan as a simplistic approach to combating bandits, adding that the vigilantes are no match for the “sophisticated” non-state actors.

“Local security networks can only provide local intelligence. They do not have the firearms to face these guys [bandits],” he said.

“These guys sometimes even rout the military. So, people are speaking simplistically when they say ‘I want to get an AK-47 for my Amotekun. You don’t know what you’re dealing with.

“We know. These guys are very well-armed. They are getting arms that are sophisticated. Sometimes they outgun the military.

“Those vigilantes are not up to scratch.”

Presidency replies Akeredolu, says no state authorised to buy automatic weapons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency said no state had been issued authorisation to procure automatic weapons for its security outfits.

The presidency was reacting to Akeredolu's claim that Katsina state was allowed to procure arms for its local security outfit.

“The Presidency wishes to strongly assert that there is no state, not Katsina, not any other state in the federation, that has been authorized to procure automatic weapons for their security outfits," the statement read.

