Saheed Rasaq, a religious teacher, has cautioned the Muslim community on the recent allegation of blasphemy which led to the killing of a butcher in Sokoto state

Ustadh Rasaq said Islam doesn’t allow anyone to take laws into their hands, as it is against humanity

The religious tutor called on Muslims to take a cue from Prophet Muhammad, who he said, was verbally intimidated several times, but kept his cool

Sokoto, Sokoto state - An Ustādh, Saheed Rasaq, on Monday, June 26, said Prophet Muhammad and other messengers of Allah (God) never killed in retaliation for alleged blasphemy during his time despite insults from his critics.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ustādh Rasaq said Prophet Muhammad instead "exhibited the highest standard of patience".

An Islamic teacher has cautioned Muslims over the religious-inspired killing of Usman Buda at the weekend.

Blasphemy: Prophet Muhammad didn’t kill when insulted while alive, says Ustadh

The Lagos-based religious teacher made the clarification in a chat with Legit.ng while reacting to the killing of Usman Buda, a butcher in Sokoto state, over a blasphemous statement.

Per Premium Times, an irate mob in Sokoto on Sunday, June 25, killed Buda after he was accused of making blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad.

The police are probing the matter, according to Punch.

Ustadh Rasaq stated that Prophet Muhammad - whom many Muslims model their life after - was against resorting to jungle justice and taking the life of people who insulted him.

The religious tutor noted that although blasphemy is reprehensible, the Holy Qur'an does not prescribe punishment for abusing the Prophet — despite the commonly held view in the contemporary world.

According to him, Islam likens the unjust killing of a single soul to the killing of all of humanity, adding that the religion teaches tolerance, harmony, and forbearance.

He explained:

"When the prophets of Allah were blasphemed against, their reaction was that they didn't punish the blasphemers. Instead, they exhibited the highest standard of patience whenever they were blasphemed and never punished or respond to the blasphemers violently.

"However, all the enemies reached their bad end and they incurred the wrath of Allah.

"The proofs to this submission from the Holy Qur'an are: Q13 vs 33, Q6 vs 35, Q33 vs 58, Q36 vs 31, et cetera. These verses are very clear on the matter that the judgement rests in the hands of Almighty Allah."

Citing instances of when Prophet Muhammad excused the excesses of tormentors, Ustadh Rasaq continued:

"There was one case when Allah sent His angel to Muhammad after he was beaten up in Ta'if, mocked and tortured, and his whole body was ripped red with blood. God sent the angel to ask Muhammad if he wished the whole village to be torn into pieces.

"Instead of punishing those people that humiliated him, he prayed for them and said: 'Do not do such a thing. I hope Allah will raise people from their generations who would worship one God'.

"Another example was when the prophet once owed money to a jew. The Jew came to him mistakingly thinking that the amount was overdue, confronted the holy prophet, and demanded his money using very harsh and allegedly blasphemous words. He accused Muhammad of not honouring his promise. He also insulted the holy prophet and his tribe.

"Umar (an ally of Prophet Muhammad) who was present was very annoyed and perhaps was about to strike the Jewish man. The holy prophet stopped him from doing so and said: 'Umar, you should have behaved differently'.

"He didn't even let Umar speak harsh words to the Jew."

