The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has stated his case in the ongoing fundamental rights suit against the DSS

On the other hand, the DSS said Emefiele would flee the country if granted bail, while he was also labeled as a 'flight risk.'

Meanwhile, the presiding judge at the FCT high court, Justice Hamza Muazu, has set aside his ruling until Thursday, July 13

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory High Court has been told that the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, will flee the country if granted bail.

This argument was laid down by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday, June 20, with the Attorney General of the Federation describing Emefiele as a “flight risk.”

Godwin Emefiele was described as a 'flight risk' if granted bail by the court. Photo Credit: DSS, CBN

Emefiele and his legal attorney are challenging his detention as he hopes to trigger his fundamental human rights by making a case on the premise of being unlawfully detained.

As reported by Punch, a counter affidavit was issued by the DSS and OAGF to deny the bail of Emefiele in his fundamental rights suit.

The OAGF affidavit reads:

“Issues of terrorism financing and fraudulent activities are not part of the grounds for the arrest and detention of the applicant.

“The respondents have not violated the applicant’s right to live in any way, his life is not in danger. The respondents did not subject the applicant to any judicial adjudication to warrant the allegation of denial of a fair hearing.

“With the remand order issued by a court of competent jurisdiction, the said violation of the applicant’s right to freedom of movement does not arise."

Meanwhile, the DSS claims that Emefiele is in detention to an order of a competent court.

The DSS said he was arrested based “on suspicion of committing acts which constitute a criminal breach of trust, incitement to violence, criminal misappropriation of public funds, economic sabotage, economic crimes of national security dimension and undermining the security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The legal attorney of the OAGF, Tijani Gazal (SAN), prayed to the court to dismiss the suit noting that the argument of the embattled Emefiele was unfounded.

Meanwhile, due to the adjournment of proceedings until Thursday, July 13 the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele will still be in detention.

President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele as governor of the apex bank two weeks ago and was subsequently arrested.

The court decision to hear suit on allowing his family and lawyer to have access to him means he will have to spend extra 23 days in the custody of the DSS.

