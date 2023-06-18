NJC Recommends Appointment of 37 Judicial Officers, Ful List Emerges
- The National Judicial Council (NJC) held its 102nd meeting on Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15
- The meeting was presided over by the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola
- NJC considered the report of its interview committee and recommended 37 judicial officers for appointment
FCT, Abuja - The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of nine candidates to the court of appeal bench.
Also recommended for engagements are 27 other judicial officers, The Punch reported.
NJC recommends several persons for appointment as appeal court judges
A statement on Friday, June 16, by the council revealed that it made the fresh recommendations at its 102nd meeting, which was held between Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, Premium Times also reported.
The statement signed by the council’s director of information, Soji Oye, disclosed that the meeting presided over by the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) and chairman of the NJC, Olukayode Ariwoola, made the recommendations after perusing the report of its interview committee.
The report contained a total of 37 candidates recommended for various judicial positions.
Nine of the nominees, who are for the court of appeal bench, were recommended to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for confirmation.
Check out the complete list of the 37 recommended candidates below:
- 9 Justices of the court of appeal
- Justice Jane Esienanwan Inyang
- Justice Paul Ahmed Bassi
- Justice Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu
- Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari
- Justice Okon Efreti Abang
- Justice Asma’u Musa Mainoma
- Justice Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun
- Justice Binta Fatima Zubair
- Justice Peter Chudi Obiora
- 3 Judges of the Benue state high court
- Lilian Ngusuur Terseer-Tsumba
- Patrick Eka Oche
- Ukande Mvendaga Peter
- 8 Judges of the Edo state high court
- Ovenseri Otamere
- Obayuwana Osarenren Mathias
- Edoghogho Eboigbe
- Ojo Maureen Osa
- Bright Eraze Oniha
- Ehinon Anthony Okoh
- Godwin Jeff Okundamiya
- Osayande Ikwuemosi Awawu
- 5 Judges of the Delta state high court
- Ossai Rita Ngozi
- Aforkeya Obomejero
- Adolor Sunny Onorieukuhakpo
- Samuel Ifeanyi Okeleke
- Umuko Aboyowa Godwin
- Chief Judge of the Bayelsa state high court
Justice Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye
- Chief Judge, Edo state high court
Justice Daniel Iyobosa Okungbowa
- Chief Judge, Kano state high court
Justice Dije Abdu Aboki
- 1 Judge of the customary court of appeal, Benue state
Lortyer Vihilun Fidelis
- President of the customary court of appeal, Delta state
Justice Catherine Ngozi Ojugbana-Orishedere
- 4 Judges of the Katsina state high court
- Nurudeen Abdulmumeen
- Halima Lawal Bagiwa
- Abdullahi Bara’u Faskari
- Sanusi Ma’aruf Aminu
- 1 Judge of the customary court of appeal, Ogun Appeal
Sofowora Oriyomi Abiodun
- 2 Judges of the customary court of appeal, Delta state
- Gbakeji Michael Emakpor
- Uraih Tracy Patricia Ifeanyi
Judicial commission dismisses 1 judge, demotes 2 others
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed Bako Iya, a magistrate court judge in the Magama local government area of Niger state, was dismissed by the Niger Judicial Service Commission.
The judicial commission also disclosed that it had demoted 2 Sharia Court judges, Mohammed Baba Enagi and Abdullahi Nasiru.
Source: Legit.ng