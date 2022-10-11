A big international vessel caught carrying illegal crude oil has been set ablaze by the Nigerian navy

The vessel was reported to have been found by a security outfit recently arrested by Tompolo’s Tantita Security Services Limited

The Federal government, in recent months, increased its effort to stop crude oil theft as the nation's revenue dropped

On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Nigerian Navy set fire to a vessel discovered loading illegal crude oil in Delta state.

The vessel named MT Deima, with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number 7210525, was arrested by Tantita Security Services, a firm operated by Chief Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo)

The vessel was carrying seven men when it was seized near Escravos in the state's Warri South West Local Government Area, Sahara reports.

ThisDay reports that at the point of arrest, about 600 to 650 cubic metres of illegally lifted crude oil in five compartments was said to be on board the vessel.

How we arrested the vessel

The Marine Intelligence Consultant for Tantita Security Services, Captain Warredi Enisuoh disclosed that the arrest was based on intelligence gathering and the use of satellite images.

He also said records showed that the arrested Dutch vessel, sold to a Nigerian, had been variously used for moving crude oil illegally for years,.

Enisuoh disclosed that she was scheduled to take the stolen crude to Tema in Ghana.

Nigerians reacts

In reaction to the news, Nigerians have voiced alarm about burning military vehicles, wondering how the military could make such a decision without letting the public know who owned them.

e_orpheus reacts:

"Why set it ablaze and cause further air, water and land pollution? Dismantle and discard or sell the pieces as scrap."

@YeleSowore said:

" Is there no one in the military who understands the horrific enviromental impact of setting ablaze crude oil laden vessel in the Niger Drlta region already polluted beyond imagination?"

@iAm_Saems also said:

"When I saw this, I asked same question. Why not save the crude oil in the 4 compartments as reported, then investigate those behind this whole crime? Crew members already arrested, then you’re burning evidence? Oh God help my country to unravel these criminals in high places."

