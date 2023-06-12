A senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has advised the Department of State Services (DSS) on Godwin Emefiele's case

Falana asked the DSS to hand over Emefiele to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The prominent legal practitioner stated that the DSS lacked the power to investigate and prosecute the suspended CBN governor for alleged money laundering

FCT, Abuja - A foremost lawyer, Femi Falana, has said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and not the Department of State Services (DSS), are bound by law to investigate and try the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Falana asked the DSS to immediately hand over Emefiele to the EFCC, The Punch reported.

Falana: 'DSS cannot investigate, prosecute Emefiele for money-laundering'

The senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said that because Emefiele is being investigated for money laundering and other economic crimes, the DSS is not the right agency to handle the matter, The Cable also reported.

In a statement on Sunday, June 11, Falana advised the DSS on how not to “bungle” Emefiele's case on legal technicalities.

Falana's statement partly reads:

“In line with the principle of law enunciated by the apex court in Bukola Saraki’s case, the DSS lacks the power to investigate and prosecute Mr Emefiele in respect of allegations of money laundering and other economic crimes.

“Therefore, after investigating the alleged involvement of Emefiele in terrorism financing the DSS should transfer him to the EFCC for the purpose of investigating the allegations of money laundering and allied offences. Otherwise, the investigation of the case will be bungled by the SSS."

