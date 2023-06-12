A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, has shared his concerns about the detention of Godwin Emefiele by the Department of State Services (DSS)

FCT, Abuja - Olisa Agbakoba, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has said he is appalled by the involvement of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele’s matter.

According to Agbakoba, unless the allegations against Emefiele have security implications, the DSS is not expected to get involved, Premium Times reported.

The senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) warned that the rule of law must be upheld at all times, Independent Newspaper also reported.

He wrote on his known Twitter handle on Sunday, June 11:

“The suspension of the Governor of CBN @cenbank from office is not a surprise as his tenure was way beyond monetary policy.

“But confirmation by DSS @OfficialDSSNG that Governor Emefiele is in its custody comes as a shock. The statutory role of DSS is internal security and I shudder to think what role DSS will play in this matter.

“The rule of law says it all. Can the relevant agency responsible for Governor Emefiele step forward but this excludes the DSS unless this has security implications.”

Emefiele: Netizens react

Reacting to the top lawyer’s tweet, some social media users reminded him that part of his charges against Emefiele include terrorism.

See some other comments below:

@Andy21778811 wrote on Twitter:

"They are protecting him from EFCC arrest take or leave it."

@Tubor20 wrote:

"Do we still have any truly independent institution(s) in Nigeria today? We the younger generation need a honest answer to this question Sir because our country seems to defy any reasonable logic as it were."

@DebbySimon69 said:

"Independent institution are useless and corrupt under apc party..... Abuse of power."

