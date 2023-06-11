Tricycle riders in Lagos state have revealed how the subsidy removal is affecting their business negatively

In a chat with Legit.ng, the riders lamented bitterly as petrol sells for N490 per litre, adding that the high cost of petrol and scarcity is frustrating their daily income

President Bola Tinubu during his inaugural speech on May 29th announced that his administration has no provision for the payment of fuel subsidy, this development has led to increment in pump price of fuel and scarcity in some areas within the state

The removal of fuel subsidy as announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, May 29, has impacted heavily on the activities of commercial transport operators in Lagos state.

Following the development, motorists especially tricycle riders also referred to as Keke riders, have increased transport fares due to the increment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

Petrol sells for N490 per litre in Ojota Lagos state

Checks by Legit.ng at a filling station in the Ojota area of Lagos state showed that petrol is sold for N490 per litre as against its old price of N180 and N185.

Reacting to the issue, a rider identified simply as Kenneth revealed how his fellow riders and passengers are trying to adjust to the troubling development.

"Despite the increase in transport fare, business is very dull", a rider said

According to Kenneth, tricycle riders within the metropolis have jerked up transportation fares, and in some cases by more than 100 percent, forcing some passengers to pay more and others to trek long distances.

This, however, he noted worsened the situation as most of the riders lament hardship in the quest for their daily survival.

Expressing disappointment, on Monday, June 11, Kenneth told Legit.ng that,

"Business is very dull as you can see. Passengers are frustrated and also frustrating our attempt to make ends meet in the hard time the country is faced with.

"I fill up my Keke tank with N9, 500 now and before I spend N5,000 and below. Now, the major issue we have is that we struggle to get the fuel and as well spend more money to get it and afterwards, to see passengers who will pay higher transportation fare, is a big deal for us.

"The susidy removal came at a very wrong time, we aren't prepared for this challenge as a nation, at all."

"I struggle to pay my weekly delivery," another rider within the metropolis noted

Speaking further on the development, another rider who simply described himself as Lawi informed Legit.ng's correspondent that his sales has dropped and there's been a reduction in his weekly delivery to his boss, the owner of the tricycle.

Lawi opined thus;

"We purchase fuel for N490 and sometimes N500 per litre and the hours we spend on long queue is making life and business frustrating for us.

"Another major issue is that passengers are trying so hard to come to terms with the new transportation fare; this is a struggle for us because not all passengers are willing to pay higher."

FG should increase the minimum wage, the rider further urged

Wondering why the government immediately remove subsidy which would definitely have consequential effects on the economy without a consequential adjustment on minimum wage, Lawi added;

"We added N100 to the previous amount they usually pay for fare to any route which is N200; Now we collect N300 from passengers, and some places we charge them N150; It is quite unfortunate as they would drag the N50 and most will not be willing to pay. So we end up often being at a loss after daily business.

"I now struggle to pay my weekend delivery money to the owner of the keke because no passengers. The keke I ride now is on hire purchase; I'm to deliver N35,000 weekly to the owner and N140,000 monthly for 1 year and afterwards, it becomes mine; but since fuel became very expensive, I don't get to meet the weekly target and this is scary and a sad development for me."

Commending President Tinubu for the subsidy removal, the keke rider added,

"The subsidy removal is a good development by Tinubu but the effect is huge. The government should try and increase minimum wage, this will really go a long way to cushion the effect on the masses and it will in turn help our business to a large extent because passengers are lamenting daily."

"The fuel subsidy comment by Tinubu is apt", a legal practitioner says

Meanwhile, a legal practitioner in a chat with Legit.ng, disclosed that the fuel 'subsidy removal comment' made by Tinubu during his inaugural speech is a bold one and that the president indeed has a crucial plan to revive the Nigerian economy.

Barrister Oluwole Olukunle Moses stated thus:

"The 'subsidy is gone' comment made by the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is apt and it's a courageous move that will change the trajectory of Nigeria Economy.

"Don't forget this is what everyone has been clamouring for and I don't see anything wrong in the timing. I understand how everyone of us has been feeling the immediate impact of the pronouncements but I belief this is the route to the transformation we all wish for."

