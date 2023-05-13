Popular comedian Bovi has joined the trending NYSC at 50 Challenge as he shared old pics of him and his mum

The funny man revealed his mum served in 1983 while he observed his service year in 2003, making it 20 years apart

Bovi's picture has, however, stirred hilarious reactions as celebrities as well as fans compared it to his mum's

Nigerian A-list comedian Bovi Ugboma better known by his first name, is the latest celebrity to join the National Youth Service Year (NYSC) at 50 Challenge, currently trending on social media.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that NYSC clocked 50 in May, and a number of Nigerians who participated in the scheme shared pictures of them in their uniforms online.

Bovi served in 2003. Credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Bovi also joined the trend as he took to his Instagram page to share old pictures of him and his mum during their service years.

The comedian revealed his mum served in 1983, while he observed his service year in 2003, which was 20 years apart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote in his caption:

"My mama @ nysc 1983 My mama pikin me @ nysc 2003.''

See the pictures Bovi shared below:

Celebrities, fans react to Bovi's pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Bovi's pictures, as many found it hilarious.

See their comments below:

amorkingmerit:

"This one no be throwback oo...na past life"cos i no know wetin be disbe like say na una first serve Nigeria."

faithhosky:

"Uncle bovi you’re late to the party. Na CGPA challenge we dey do now ."

clever_jhen:

" to your mum... those days you'll scarcely see women going that far academically."

comedianebiye:

"Sir , Mumsy Rock NYSC but your own NYSC rock you @officialbovi"

mi_nwachukwu1:

"See how she dey smile, e reach your turn now you squeeze face like yesterday beans."

kingtemitopetempo:

"Wahala"

samba_de_comic:

". E don tae wey Bros Dey nor send anybody message."

Bovi reacts to Bastketmouth and AY's old pics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Bovi reacted to an old viral picture of his colleagues Basketmouth and AY Makun.

The comedian indirectly shaded his colleague and mentioned that the old picture of the duo was that of a celebrity and a fan.

Recall that Basket had said one would never find a picture of him and AY together because they are not friends. However, an old photo of both comedians surfaced yesterday.

Source: Legit.ng