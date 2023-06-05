Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed why he sacked Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary, as the chairman of the disciplinary committee of the Park Management System (PMS) in the state

The Oyo state governor said it is impossible to have two governments in a state as it will create chaos

Police have declared Auxiliary wanted in connection with alleged attempts to cause grievous harm, and arms dealing within Oyo state

Ibadan, Oyo state - The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has finally spoken up about the sack of Oyo state transport leader and political enforcer, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary.

According to Makinde, he sacked Auxiliary as the state Park Management System (PMS) boss because there can’t be two governments in a state, Vanguard reported.

Governor Makinde has explained what prompted the sacking of the former Chairman, Park Management System in Oyo, Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary. Photo credits: Seyi Makinde, Abdulhammid Nigeria

Oyo PMS to be reformed: Makinde

Speaking during a thanksgiving service held on Sunday, June 4, at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, the state capital, to commemorate his re-election as Oyo governor, Makinde promised that the government would reform the PMS, The Punch also reported.

Makinde said:

“Before the last election, it wasn’t as if there are no thugs but we called them and told them the new Oyo State we want.

"We don’t want them to fight themselves, we don’t want fights in our garages every time.”

“We told them, don’t fight anybody. If we are re-elected, we shall ensure we unite you so that everyone can get what belongs to him or her for people and the government to operate in the atmosphere of peace.”

Governor Makinde alleged that Auxiliary refused to work with his colleagues, reason he decided to sack him and replace him with Oluwatomiwa Omolewa.

