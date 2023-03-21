Lawal Dare of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) changed the odds when he emerged as the 2023 Zamfara state gubernatorial election winner.

His victory was a major upset for the incumbent, Governor Bello Matawalle of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who managed to poll 311, 976 votes losing to the opposition candidate who polled 377,726 to emerge the winner.

Lawal Dauda Dare defeated the incumbent Governor Bello Matawalle to become the governor-elect of Zamfara state. Photo: Lawal Dare and Bello Matawalle

However, in this short piece, Legit.ng will look at who Lawal Dare is. Below are the five things to know about the Zamfara state governor-elect.

1. Family background

Lawal was born into a Hausa Islamic family on 2 September 1965.

His family was famous in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, for their success in the textile industry.

2. Educational background

Lawal bagged his first degree in political science from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University in 1987 and later bagged his master's in political science/international relations from the same university in 1992.

He also holds a doctorate in business administration from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. He has various academic stints at the London School of Economics, Harvard Business School, Oxford University Business School and Lagos Business School, among others.

3. Career background

His career as a professional kicked off in 1989 when he landed his first job as a political education officer with the Agency for Mass Mobilization for Social and Economic Reliance Nigeria.

The same year, he switched camp to Westex Nigeria Limited as an assistant general manager.

In 1994, he became the assistant consular officer (immigration) and later chief protocol officer at the Embassy of Nigeria, Washington, D.C. United States.

In the early 2000s, he switched his career path to banking, where he joined one of Nigeria's prominent financial institutions, First Bank Nigeria Limited.

He was appointed the relationship manager of commercial banking by First Bank in 2003 and rose to the ranks of a senior manager.

The governor-elect is a fellow at the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria, a Fellow of the Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration of Ghana, a Member of the Institute of Directors, Nigeria, African Business Roundtable, and a Member of the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.

4. Successful businessman

Lawal is the owner of Zam blocks situated in Zamfara state. It is believed to be the largest block factory in the state and was solely established to reduce unemployment for youths in the state.

He also owns other chains of businesses in agriculture and water production.

