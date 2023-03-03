Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest recently paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Oba Oniru and he shared a picture from the visit online

However, netizens who spotted the picture couldn’t help but notice a photo frame of president-elect Tinubu on the wall

Many were spotted in the comment section expressing their surprise at how fast it took to frame Tinubu’s picture

Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest has stirred funny reactions online after sharing a photo on his Instagram page.

The celebrity barman paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Oba Oniru and he made sure to strike a pose with the traditional monarch.

President-elect's photo frame spotted in Oba Oniru's palace. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

“The State Of Monarchy Is The Supremest Thing Upon Earth, For Kings Are Not Only Gods Lieutenants Upon Earth And Sit Upon Gods Throne, But Even By God Himself They Are Called gods, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, Oba Oniru. Kabiyesi,” he captioned his post.

See below:

Netizens spot TInubu’s frame

Interestingly, Cubana’s fans and followers who came across the picture couldn’t help but notice a photo frame of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, already hung up on the wall of the monarch.

Read comments sighted below:

iam_panshaq said:

"Them don already hang tinubu picture for wall … something wey dem go soon comot."

hypeman.phabz said:

" Tinubu portrait is already hanged there."

proffman12 said:

"Wait ooo? Wetin Tinubu picture the don for back? As president or what?"

saintxavii said:

"Tinubu don enter portrait now now ?"

cmr_ghost said:

"I can see His excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the wall. Case close."

marvezinnycakesandevents said:

"Dem don already hang Bat frame ️ for wall the pressure is getting worst."

i_am_nons0 said:

"Oba don frame tinubu portrait for him palace.dy play ."

