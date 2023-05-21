The UK government has set a plan in motion to stop Nigerian students and other international students from bringing their families to the country

The move became necessary as official figures for net migration climbed a staggering one million, according to a report set to be released this Thursday

Meanwhile, all students enrolling for Master’s degrees and other postgraduate degrees would be impacted by the ban as well

Most foreign students will be banned from bringing family over to Britain in an immigration crackdown being announced this week, an exclusive report by The Sun UK confirmed.

According to the report, the crackdown, which will see all masters students and many other postgraduates banned from bringing family over, will be announced this week; interestingly, Nigerian students are affected.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak departs after a press conference following the G7 summit on May 21, 2023, in Hiroshima, Japan. Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK gives reason for the ban

However, the ban will not apply to PHD students, whose courses usually last between 3 and 5 years and are very highly skilled, the UK Media House reported.

This follows the reports that net migration into the UK has skyrocketed to 1 million with Tory MPs asking the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, “to get a grip on the rocketing numbers.”

To get a hold of the climbing numbers, UK ministers are said to be expected to announce the immigration clampdown on Tuesday, May 23, or Wednesday, May 24.

“Rishi Sunak is expected to come out fighting on immigration – pointing out they are figures he inherited as they date back to the year ending December 2022 – two months after he became PM,” a Tory MP told The Sun on Sunday.

Nigerian man react

A Nigerian man took to Twitter and reacted to the development.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, the Twitter user identified simply as Dr Dípò Awójídé @OgbeniDipo said,

"For those already in the UK , plan, plan and plan some more! What will you do if they remove the post-study work (PSW) visa next year? Think ahead! And plan, plan, plan! Don’t sleep with your two eyes closed. Watch, shadow and stay guarded."

@OgbeniDipo further tweeted:

"Pack up your bag and leave! Omo ‍♂️‍♂️."

@thompsonjoe2 tweeted:

"If they will remove it won't affect those already in the Uk, anyways thanks Doc."

@DubemEkunie tweeted:

"Nothing much they can do if the policy comes in play. Ask the 2012 set of Japarians."

@alexsirguy tweeted:

"What comfort is it to be in a place or planning to go to a place where you cannot sleep with your two eyes closed."

@lumbyte tweeted:

"If they remove it next year, it will only affect those who come in the 2024 academic session.

"I don’t think the UK has a history of whimsical & Capricious change in policy."

