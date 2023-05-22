Politician and social activist, Omoyele Sowore has lambasted some African leaders who were present at the commissioning of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery

Lekki, Lagos state - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, on Monday, May 22, criticised African presidents who graced the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

Sowore described the presidents of Ghana (Nana Akufo-Addo), Senegal (Macky Sall), Togo (Faure Gnassingbé), Niger Republic (Mohamed Bazoum) as “lazy" and "mediocres”. He also condemned the African leaders for not challenging Babajide Sanwo-Olu when the Lagos governor praised President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘Buhari killed and buried four refineries’, Sowore

The media entrepreneur stated that President Buhari and the other African presidents present at the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos are ‘birds of a feather’.

He further accused the outgoing Nigerian leader of ‘killing and burying’ Warri refinery in Delta state and three others.

Sowore wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

“Lazy, unconscionable and mediocre rulers-Presidents of Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Niger-all lazily sat there when Lagos Gov. @jidesanwoolu was there telling @mbuhari that in 1978 he delivered a Warri refinery brand new but forgot to tell them that in 2023,@Mbuhari had killed and buried Warri Refinery and 3 others. Birds of the same feather!"

“I am sure if you go to their respective countries the story is the same. Nigeria built a refinery for Dangote but couldn’t repair its own refineries. Crushing shame!”

New Dangote refinery

The commissioning of the 650,000 bpd Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, is being held today with several dignitaries in attendance.

The refinery is owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Apart from the African leaders, international dignitaries also attended the event.

Source: Legit.ng