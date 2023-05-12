Ahead of the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, President Muhammadu Buhari and his family have moved into the Glass House at the Presidential Villa in Abuja

First Lady Aisha Buhari disclosed this after taking the incoming First Lady, ‘Remi Tinubu, around the State House

During the tour of the Villa, Aisha introduced Mrs Tinubu to the various areas of the house, providing detailed explanations regarding the history and importance of each edifice

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, have transferred from the main residence in Aso presidential villa to the Glass House.

The Glass House serves as a transitional abode for the outgoing president and his spouse.

Aisha said:

“I’m advising that the Glass House should maintain its tradition of being a transition for the outgoing president.

“As I am talking to you now, I am residing here with my husband. Only two of us here, I think it should remain so as a norm of the institution and of the house.”

Aisha and Remi visited some strategic areas of the official residence of the Presidential family in the Aso Rock Villa during the tour on Tuesday, May 9, including the Glass House, which she described as a transitional home of the first family.

The tour of the outgoing and incoming First Lady was intended to familiarise the incoming first family with the Aso Rock presidential villa.

