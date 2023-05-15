Popular journalist, Sulaiman Aledeh, has lamented that "strategic leadership and planning" is shut out in Nigeria, thus the absence of "great role models"

Ikeja, Lagos state - Journalist Sulaiman Aledeh, has said Nigeria is “missing out on great role models” due to the absence of strategic leadership and planning.

Speaking on Sunday, May 14, at the Lagos State University Muslim Engineering Graduates Association (LASUMEGA) 2023 reunion held in Ikeja, in an event attended by Legit.ng, Aledeh said citizens, in their respective rights, owe Nigeria the obligation of being great individuals and leaders.

Aledeh said:

“As Muslims, we must identify our purpose and collaborate to improve Nigeria through leadership qualities."

He added:

“Nigeria is also missing out on great role models, and as a result, ….leadership.

“We must bring back the need to have great Islamic role models who combine every form of what this life entails.

“We owe our religion, our country, the duty of being great leaders on our path, and that would not be achieved without strategic leadership and planning.”

LASUMEGA LMA reunion centered on strategic leadership

Legit.ng reports that the LASUMEGA programme is organised in conjunction with the Lagos State University, LASUCOM’s Muslim Alumni (LMA).

Dignitaries like the chief financial officer/Executive Director for MTN Nigeria Communications PLC, Modupe Kadiri; and Saheed Balogun, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Lagos State Governor on Science and Technology attended the event.

Apart from the reunification, participants were involved in networking sessions, games, visit to Bab-Es-Salam orphanage home, among others.

“My era made good choices of leadership”, says Obasanjo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigerians in his era made better decisions in selecting their leaders than what is in place in this current dispensation.

Obasanjo stated this at the National Daily Awards held on Friday, May 12, in Lagos state.

The erstwhile Nigerian No. 1 citizen disclosed that world leaders had high hopes for Nigeria after it became a sovereign state. He said Nigeria has yet to live up to that expectation to date.

