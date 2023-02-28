The chairman of Ezza North Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty Eze Igboke Ewa, has been reportedly murdered.

The Punch report confirmed that the monarch was on Sunday evening, February 26, shot dead by gunmen suspected to be thugs, in the state.

Gunmen kill Ebonyi traditional ruler in Dave Umahi state. Photo credit: Ebonyi State Government

What really happened

It was alleged that the traditional ruler was killed because he was not supporting a particular political party, in the 2023 general elections.

The victim, according to reports, is from the Umuezekoha community in the Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

The Ebonyi State Government confirmed the incident, on Tuesday, February 28.

In a statement by the commissioner for information in the state, Mr Uchenna Orji, Governor David Umahi directed security agencies to move into the Ezza North council for a rescue mission as anybody found culpable in the murder of the monarch will be arrested.

Source: Legit.ng