The Agbeni market in Ibadan, Oyo state caught fire around 04:30am in the early hours of Sunday, May 14

Yemi Akinyemi, the general manager of Fire Services in the state, has confirmed the ugly incident

Akinyemi said the Fire Services department received a distress call at 04:37am, adding that the situation is under control

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Agbeni market, located in Ibadan, Oyo state, has been engulfed in flames. The fire started around 04.30am on Sunday, May 14.

The state General Manager of Fire Services, Yemi Akinyemi, has confirmed the incident, according to The Punch.

Akinyemi said:

“The agency received the distress call at exactly 04:37hrs through Sunday Ogundele, Access Bank security that Agbeni market is on fire."

“Our men are still battling with the job, we are grateful to Central Bank of Nigeria that allows us to use their water supply. Everything is under control. They are still going to CBN to replenish," PM News also quoted Akinyemi as saying.

Panic as fire guts Nigeria Air Force base in Abuja

In a related development, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents panicked on Wednesday, May 10, when the Air Force Base along Airport Road was gutted by fire.

Reacting to the development, the director of public relations and information for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, said the incident was caused by a Jet A-1 fuel dump on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base at Bill Clinton Drive.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, Famuyiwa disclosed that the incident transpired at about 8am on Wednesday.

