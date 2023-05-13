The 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydroelectric power project located in Niger state has been completed

Niger, Zungeru - The minister of power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu has announced that the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydroelectric power project has been completed and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is ready to accept power transmitted from the power generating plant.

He also said this will significantly fill the gap in the nation’s electricity demands.

Engr Aliyu, Governor Bello and Senator Suswam at the facility on inspection. Photo credit: @HMPowerNG

Source: Twitter

The minister made the comment on Saturday, May 13 in Zungeru Niger state while on an inspection visit of the project in the company of members of the Senate committee on power chaired by Senator Gabriel Suswam and the governor of Niger state Abubakar Sani Bello.

Engr. Aliyu also pointed out that all the turbines have been tested and plans are being concluded for the project's official launch.

Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu further said that the last time a project like Zungeru hydroelectric power project was executed by the Nigerian government was in the 1960s.

He added that the huge investment in Zungeru power plant is part of the federal government’s commitment to improving electricity supply across the country.

Engr. Aliyu also said that the facility is one of the priority projects of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Apart from providing more power to Nigerians, the minister said, the project is currently providing employment for many Nigerians and will provide flood control, irrigation, as well as water supply.

On his part, the governor of Niger state Abubakar Sani Bello has commended President Buhari for the completion of the 700MW Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project in Niger state.

Also speaking, Senator Suswam expressed satisfaction with the project, noting that the Senate mandated his committee to inspect the project and report back.

FG says Zungeru hydro power project now 96% completed

Recall that Engr Aliyu recently revealed that the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project is now over 96% completed.

The minister made this known on Friday, October 28, when he paid a working visit to the facility in Niger state.

Engr. Aliyu also said that the facility is one of the priority projects of President Buhari’s administration, adding that it will add 700 megawatts (zero carbon) to the national grid.

Senate declares support for concession of Zungeru Hydroelectric Project

The Nigerian Senate had earlier declared support for the construction of the power project.

The Zungeru Hydroelectric dam was financed jointly by China Exim Bank and the Nigerian government.

The government had assured senators that all the best practices and regulations have been complied with to ensure that Nigeria is not shortchanged in the concession agreement.

Source: Legit.ng