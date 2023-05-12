UNILORIN has referenced the case of the former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu in its recent examination

Ilorin, Kwara State - The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara state, has used the case of a former Deputy-Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, to set its examination question.

In the question paper, the Department of Criminology and Security Studies of the Faculty of Social Sciences used Ekweremadu’s case in the ongoing Harmattan Semester Examination for the 2021/2022 session, Vanguard reported.

Arrest, trial and detention of Ekweremadu

On Friday, May 5, Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, while his wife, Beatrice, was sentenced to four years and six months for organ trafficking.

They allegedly procured a 21-year-old Nigerian and flew him to the United Kingdom (UK) with the intention to harvest his kidney for their sick daughter, Sonia.

Recall that in June 2022, the couple was arrested by the London metropolitan police for attempting to convince doctors at the Royal Free hospital to perform an £80,000 transplant on the donor who was presented as the cousin of Sonia.

