Kano state indigene, 26, Suleiman Isah, who married Janine Reimann, a 49-year-old American citizen, has joined the United States Army.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Isah married Reimann on December 13, 2020, when they were both 23 and 46 years old, respectively.

It was reported that their union sparked much criticism and controversy ranging from the age difference, cultural background and religious beliefs.

Amid the criticism, Isah married Reimann at the Barracks Mosque Panshekara, with the attendance of ex-lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani.

On Friday, May 12, Isah took to his official Facebook page to announce the big news posting a picture of him wearing the US Army regalia.

He made the post with the caption:

“Alhamdullillah- forever grateful”.

Senator Shehu Sani also took to his Facebook page to congratulate both couples on the milestone Isah had attained.

He said:

"They criticised me for this interracial marriage and now Suleiman Isah is happily married and got enlisted into the California Army National Guard. Congratulations."

Isah and Reiman were said to have met on Instagram, and they kept in touch for ten months before announcing their wedding.

Reiman, a chef based in Lindon, California, reportedly flew into Nigeria for the matrimonial joining of her and Isah.

