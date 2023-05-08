The coronation of the King of England, King Charles III, and his wife, Queen Camilla, was held amid pomp and pageantry on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, England

The series of ceremonies was attended by several personalities from around the world, and Nigeria was also well-represented

The historic coronation ceremony lasts till Monday, May 8, 2023, featuring a series of street parties throughout the United Kingdom (UK)

London, United Kingdom - King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned on Saturday, May 6, on a historic day of pageantry, capped by cheering from crowds in front of Buckingham Palace.

Legit.ng reports that thousands packed the Mall despite the rain after a deeply religious Coronation service at Westminster Abbey and a huge procession through London, United Kingdom (UK).

A number of British-Nigerians were fairly and closely involved in the ceremonies of the coronation of King Charles. Photo credit: @GbenroAdegbola

The coronation of Charles III was quite a deliberately inclusive event.

But beyond that, a number of British-Nigerians were fairly closely involved in the ceremonies by virtue of their positions.

Legit.ng presents to you some of them:

Sir Kenneth Aphunezi Olisa

Born in Nottingham in 1951 to a Nigerian father and a British mother, Sir Aphunezi Olisa is a British businessman and philanthropist. He is the first mixed heritage Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London.

He founded and led the AIM-listed technology merchant bank Interregnum and now leads Restoration Partners.

Olisa is the Past Master of the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists.

Dame Elizabeth Anionwu

Anionwu is a British nurse, health care administrator, lecturer, and Emeritus Professor of Nursing at the University of West London.

In 1979, Anionwu became the UK's first sickle-cell and thalassemia nurse specialist, helping establish the Brent Sickle Cell and Thalassaemia Counselling centre with consultant haematologist Milica Brozovic.

She was born Elizabeth Mary Furlong in Birmingham, England, to an Irish mother and a Nigerian father.

Eva Omaghomi

Omaghomi, Director of Community Engagement to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, was the star of the coronation of the new king and queen.

The British-Nigerian cultural anthropologist made a bold fashion statement with her choice of attire.

Reverend Tosin Oladipo

Oladipo, of Yoruba extraction, is the chaplain to Archbishop Justin and the Lambeth Palace community, a role he started in July 2021.

He has served as part of the leadership team at SAINT, a resource church in East London, with specific responsibility for outreach, prayer, and the development of interns and ordinands. Also, he has overseen community engagement and the revitalisation of St Mary’s Leyton, as part of a partnership between Chelmsford and London dioceses.

Ade Adelekan

Adelekan is the Security and Aviation Commander in The Metropolitan Police’s Aviation and Security Specialist Operations unit.

The Operational Command Unit (OCU) works to protect and police airports and keep people safe from threats, including terrorism.

