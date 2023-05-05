Ike Ekweremadu, the deputy senate president, has been found guilty of organ trafficking and was sentenced to over 9 years in prison

Ekweremadu was convicted alongside his wife, Beatrice, and their family doctor, Obinna Obeta, who acted as the middleman in the organ trafficking plot

While Beatrice received 4 year and 6 months jail term, Obeta got 10 years imprisonment and was stripped of his licence as a medical doctor

London, United Kingdom - Former deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu was sentenced to 10 years in the United Kingdom prison over organ trafficking.

The court found the lawmaker, his wife Beatrice, and their doctor, Obinna Obeta, guilty of violating the Modern Slavery Act.

8 Things to Know about the Sentencing of former deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu, in the UK Photo Credit: Ike Ekweremadu

Source: UGC

The trio were found guilty of facilitating the journey of a young man to Britain with the objective of exploitation following a 6-week trial at the Ols-Bailey.

They were said to have conspired in bringing the 21-year-old street trader in Lagos to London with the view to exploiting him for his kidney, the jury had said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Below are key points you need to know about the sentencing

Ike Ekweremadu to spend 9 years, 8 months in prison: The former Nigerian lawmaker was sentenced to 9 years and 8 months in the UK prison after being convicted of an organ trafficking plot. Beatrice Ekweremadu was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months: The wife of the embattled senator, Beatrice, who was as well convicted for the same crime, received 4 years and 6 months imprisonment. Dr Obinna Obeta - 10 years in prison: The family doctor to the embattled senator, Obinna Obeta, also received a 10-year sentence for taking part in the crime and acting against the professional conduct of his job. Suspension of the medical license of Dr Obinna Obeta: For acting out the conduct of his profession, the family doctor lost his licence as a medical doctor in the trial. When were they arrested? In June 2022, Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested following an investigation by the UK Metropolitan Police Specialist team. In late March 2023, the couple, alongside their doctor, who acted as the "middleman", was found guilty of an organ trafficking plot. The Old Bailey subsequently fixed their sentencing to May 5. The sentencing was the first of its kind under the UK's Modern Slavery Act.

Source: Legit.ng