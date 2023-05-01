Those who sat for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination can begin checking their results on Tuesday, May 2

All candidates have been told to check their results on or before Thursday, May 8

JAMB also has good news for those who could not sit for the 2023 UTME; they have been rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, May 6

The results for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be released on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

This was disclosed by Fabian Benjamin, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) spokesman, on Monday, May 1, Channels TV reported.

Students who took the 2023 UTME can start checking their results on May 2. Photo credit: @jambhq

Fabian also announced that all candidates, who could not sit the 2023 UTME within their scheduled time owing to no fault of theirs, would be rescheduled to take the examination on Saturday, May 6.

The Board listed three categories of candidates to sit for the rescheduled exams. They are:

Those who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination.

Those who could not be biometrically verified.

Those with mismatched data.

JAMB gave reasons for the delay in the release, saying it was to ensure that all necessary screening were concluded, Leadership reported.

“Consequently, all candidates who sat the examination are urged to check their results on or before Thursday, 8th May, 2023,” the statement read.

Fabian added that out of the 1,586,765 candidates that indicated an interest in sitting the examination, only 80,166 are now outstanding.

JAMB extends 2023 direct entry registration

On Monday, April 17, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board extended the closing date for the 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration by a week.

The exercise, which commenced on Monday, March 20, and was billed to end on Thursday, April 20, was extended by one week starting from Friday, April 21, 2023.

Its spokesman, Fabian, in a statement, explained that the extension was to allow holders of Cambridge A/Level certificates, who have not registered to do so within the time frame.

Why applicant with 326 JAMB/UTME score was not given admission

Meanwhile, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) refuted the viral claim by a female candidate that she was deliberately denied admission despite scoring 326 out of 400 in the 2022 UTME.

The University explained that the applicant failed to upload her secondary school certificate result on the JAMB CAPS before the stipulated deadline, leading to her disqualification.

The university clarified that its admission process, requirements, guidelines, and timelines are widely publicized to guide every applicant.

