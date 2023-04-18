JAMB on Monday, April 17, extended the closing date for the 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration by one week starting from Friday, April 21

In a statement, JAMB’s spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said that the DE registration exercise commenced on Monday, March 20, and was billed to end on Thursday, April 20

He said it would as well accommodate others, who wished to register but were unable to do so within the stipulated time

On Monday, April 17, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) extended the closing date for the ongoing 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration by a week.

The exercise, which commenced on Monday, March 20th, 2023, and billed to end on Thursday, April 20th, 2023, has been extended by one week starting from Friday, April 21st, 2023.

Why JAMB extended the 2023 Direct Entry registration

JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, explained that the extension was to allow holders of Cambridge A/Level certificates, who have not registered to do so within the time frame, Daily Trust reported.

The board subsequently directed those with Cambridge Certificates to register for the 2023 DE at any JAMB office nearest to them, The Punch report added.

He, however, said this consideration does not in any way include candidates awaiting Cambridge Certificates as “Awaiting Results” would not be accepted, Leadership report further confirmed.

