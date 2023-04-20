The Niger Delta Development Commission has been applauded for opening its doors to private sector partnership

This was the stance of Oliver Everett, co-chair of the Commonwealth Business Forum Taskforce in Kigali, Rwanda

He said the forthcoming Public-Private Partnerships summit organised by the NDDC in Lagos is a chance to change the economic trajectory of the Niger Delta

Lagos - Oliver Everett, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council and a senior partner at Rissemere, a UK advisory firm, has applauded the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for opening its doors to private sector partnership.

Everett, an experienced practitioner and co-chair of the Commonwealth Business Forum Taskforce in Kigali, Rwanda, noted that the forthcoming Public-Private Partnerships summit organised by the NDDC is a chance to kickstart the economic rejuvenation of the Niger Delta.

The UK Advisor commended the Ogbuku-led NDDC for courting the private sector in the affairs of the Niger Delta. Photo credit: NDDC

Source: Facebook

Everett, whose firm specialises in fostering relationships to bridge the gap between the public and private sectors, made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, April 25, before his participation in the summit.

Part of the statement read:

“We know Nigeria well and have a deep affection for its people. Personally, I love the entrepreneurial spirit evident everywhere. The Niger Delta is an area of enormous potential for investors looking for solid and well-prepared projects.

“We are happy to be part of the team supporting the excellent leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission. The PPP Summit tomorrow is a chance to kickstart the investment process and prove what is possible.

“We look forward to continuing these discussions in London, New York, Toronto, and Dubai and bringing prosperity to the people of the Niger Delta who deserve the infrastructure and facilities that a well-thought-out PPP can bring.”

Private sector participation critical to the development of Niger Delta, says Expert

On his part, a renowned political economist and visiting fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Dr. Uche Igwe, has underscored the importance of private sector participation in developing the Niger Delta region.

He dropped this hint on his arrival at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos to attend the summit on Tuesday, April 25.

According to him, the infrastructural deficit in the Niger Delta has become utterly embarrassing, and a state of emergency need to be declared.

Group applauds NDDC management for development of Niger Delta

Recall that a group of student professionals from the Niger Delta region, known as Dialogue for Niger Delta Development, recently commended the management of the NDDC for what they described as concerted efforts to partner with the private sector to develop the region.

In a statement released after their quarterly meeting in Coventry, United Kingdom, the group decried the continued infrastructural gap in the region despite its vast oil and gas endowment.

The group also lamented that the region remains one of the earth’s poorest and most polluted places.

Source: Legit.ng