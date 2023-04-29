The federal government of Nigeria has been questioned for its slow decision-making in evacuating stranded Nigerians in war-torn Sudan.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the executive director of CISLAC, said the government is not doing enough to hasten the evacuation process.

He called on private individuals and establishments to step in and help save Nigerians in Sudan.

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has labelled the federal government’s commitment to evacuate students in war-torn Sudan as fake.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 29, the executive director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the situation at hand is painstaking and unfortunate for stranded Nigerian students.

NIDCOM had earlier said it will be risky to initiate an evacuation of Nigerian students in Sudan but recently released footage of Nigerians being evacuated. Photo: Abike Dabiri-Erewa

He noted that the stipulations of the constitution demand that the government is obligated to protect its citizens internally and externally.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Sudan’s de facto president and commander-in-chief of the army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has agreed to evacuate diplomats and citizens of other nations.

In reaction to this development, Rafsanjani urged that the federal government annex the opportunity and commence immediate evacuation without further delay.

Rafsanjani calls for private-sector intervention

Meanwhile, Rafsanjani appealed to private individuals and private organisations to support the evacuation exercise of Nigerian students in Sudan.

Rafsanjani said:

“Other smaller countries have succeeded in evacuating their subjects in Sudan, if a country like Uganda can evacuate their citizens, what is our government waiting for?

“We believe that if their children are involved, they would have taken swift actions to evacuate them, but these are children from poor homes, that is why excuses are being given."

He stated that the body language of the Nigerian government oozes complacency and an act that they do not care about Nigerians.

Rafsanjani charged the national assembly to step up to the occasion and save its citizens in Sudan.

Source: Legit.ng