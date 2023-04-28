There is a fresh update regarding the evacuation process of Nigerians especially students stranded in Sudan as a result of the ongoing war in the country

In a new development, officials involved in the evacuation process have abandoned many Nigerians while lamenting that the amount sent as a deposit, has been exhausted

This troubling development has led to a protest at the venue of evacuation in Khartoum and many Nigerians are stranded as the embassy officials joined their families in Cairo, the capital of Egypt

The fate of many Nigerians stranded in Sudan is left hanging in the balance, following a recent move by the officials involved in the evacuation process.

A source privy to the evacuation exercise told Daily Trust that some Nigerians billed to be evacuated had been abandoned by the embassy officials, who allegedly joined their families to Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

People flee the southern part of Khartoum as street battles between the army and paramilitaries continue, on April 27, 2023. Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As a result of the shutting down of Sudanese airspace, flights meant to convey people leaving Sudan have been landing in Egypt and neighbouring countries.

The source revealed move by the embassy officials

The source disclosed some Nigerians expected to be evacuated have been abandoned by the embassy officials.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The source reports that the office of the embassy joined their families in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

Following this development, the evacuation process could not continue as officials had reportedly fled Sudan.

This has however led to a protest at the venue of evacuation in Khartoum, The New Telegraph report further confirmed.

People wait next to passenger buses in an area in Khartoum where fighting continues between Sudan's army and the paramilitary forces on April 28, 2023. Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The protesters take action

Meanwhile, the protesters reportedly held one Ibrahim Abdallah, a bureau de change operator ransom, beating him mercilessly.

In addition to receiving a cash transfer meant to finance the journey, Abdallah was said to have been involved in bus provision.

In video and audio clips made available to Daily Trust, Abdallah was heard saying that the amount sent as deposit was $250,000 which has been exhausted.

Nigerian students fleeing Sudan stranded in desert, government gives update

Some Nigerian students suspected to have been moved away from the war zones in Sudan have been seen in viral videos lamenting being abandoned by the federal government.

In multiple videos of the stranded students shared by a netizen, Dr Ahmad Small, the students are lamenting that they don't know where they are, stating that the bus drivers suddenly stopped on the roads, alleging that the federal government was not paying them.

While sharing the video, Small wrote:

"The Buses evacuating Nigerian students and non-student were stopped in the middle of the Sahara, and the drivers refused to continue the journey because they were not PAID."

Sudan crisis: Buhari to start moving Nigerians to safe place today or tomorrow

Legit.ng earlier reported that Garba Shehu, a senior media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed the federal government's efforts in evacuating trapped Nigerians in Sudan.

Shehu maintained that the Nigerian embassy in the country is working with the government of Sudan and Ethiopia to ensure the safety of the affected Nigerians.

According to Shehu, the trapped Nigerians are expected to be moved to a safe place between today and tomorrow.

Source: Legit.ng