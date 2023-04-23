Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo, has sent his Eid-el-Fitri greetings to Muslim faithful in Anambra state and across Nigeria, urging them to live in peace, love and harmony

Soludo also encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope despite the country's difficulties and economic hardship and called on Nigerian leaders to ensure justice, equity and good governance for all

The Anambra state governor emphasised the need for peace among all parts of the country for meaningful development to take place

Awka, Anambra state - Anambra state governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has felicitated with Muslim faithful in Anambra state and across the country on celebrating Eid-el-Fitri, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, dated Friday, April 21.

Governor Soludo congratulates Muslims in Anambra and other parts of Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri 2023. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Governor Soludo stressed that the spiritual exercise had drawn the Muslim faithful closer to Allah.

He urged Muslims and other Nigerians to live in peace, love and harmony with one another as brothers and sisters.

Don't lose hope, Governor Soludo urges Nigerians

The governor urged Nigerians not to lose hope, despite the difficulties and economic hardship in the country but charged them to live in peace with one another and continually pray for the country.

While noting that Ramadan was a season of discipline and sacrifice, the governor urged them to celebrate with modesty and to remember the less privileged amongst them.

Governor Soludo said:

“The holy month of Ramadan, no doubt, has drawn you closer to the almighty Allah. The period is one characterized by discipline, humility and love for fellow men and women. I urge you not to depart from these noble principles.

“Let these teachings of the holy month define your future relationship with fellow Muslims and other citizens. I urge you not to lose hope in the country, irrespective of the difficulties and economic challenges the country is currently passing through."

Eid-el-Fitri 2023: Soludo's message for Nigerian leaders

Governor Soludo also called on Nigerian leaders, irrespective of religion and denomination, to draw from the lessons of Ramadan in ensuring justice, equity and good governance for all citizens.

He reminded the political leadership that governance is a trust for which they would render an account of their stewardships in the fullness of time.

The Anambra state governor also sued for peace among the parts of the country, stressing that without peace, no meaningful development can take place.

