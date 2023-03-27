Unknown gunmen have struck again as they killed three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Imo state

The tragic incident reportedly happened in the Ngor Okpala local government area in the early hours of Monday, March 27

Henry Okoye, the spokesperson of the police command in Imo state has confirmed the tragic incident and given an important update

Ngor Okpala - Unknown gunmen killed three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the Ngor Okpala local government Area of Imo state on Monday, March 27.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the slain corps were attacked in the early hours of Monday at the EkeIsu market in the Obiangwu community.

A source cited by the newspaper disclosed that the NSCDC personnel were riding in a vehicle when they were ambushed and killed.

Legit.ng gathers the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, has confirmed the tragic incident.

He, however, said security operatives had moved into the community and restored normalcy.

Source: Legit.ng