The United Nations vehicle sighted in Benin, Edo state is for UN Peacekeeping operations, the Defence Headquarters has said

The Nigerian military assured residents that there is no cause for alarm over the presence of the vehicles in Benin

DHQ said the nation is not under any threat that will warrant the deployment of United Nations troops on its soil

Nigerians have been assured that there is no need to panic over the presence of the United Nations military vehicle sighted by some citizens in Benin City, Edo state.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 4, by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the acting director of defence information, the military said that there is no cause for alarm.

The Defence Headquarters has said that the vehicles sighted in Benin City are for United Nations Peacekeeping. Photo: Defence Headquarters

Gusau reacting to video clips of some of the UN fighting vehicles in Benin said the military vans are in the country because Nigeria is contributing troops to various United Nations Peacekeeping operations.

He added that the most recent is United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), Southern Sudan.

The Brigadier General also noted that this particular mission is commanded by a Nigerian, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr.

He said:

"It should be noted that the UN doesn't have its own troops, rather it enter into agreement with troops contributing countries to provide their personnel and equipment for operations in its various missions.

"Therefore, it is imperative to state emphatically that the military fighting vehicles and equipment painted in UN colour as sighted are being moved through the Warri port for movement to the mission area in Southern Sudan to marry up with our troops who were inducted into UNISFA mission last month."

Gusau also said that the Defence Headquarters under the leadership of General Lucky Irabor CFR wishes to assure Nigerians that the nation is not under any threat that will warrant the deployment of United Nations troops on its soil.

