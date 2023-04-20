Mubarak Musa has promised to reform the civil service in Kogi state, if elected in the coming election

Mr Mubarak Musa, the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the upcoming Kogi governorship election, has promised to reform the civil service in the state, if elected.

He said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday against the backdrop of his emergence as the candidate of the party.

The NNPP candidate said he would make the civil service productive, adding that as governor, he would implement a comprehensive civil service reform.

This, according to him, is to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the public sector. He promised a thorough review of existing policies and procedures.

Musa said an introduction of new measures aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and merit-based recruitment and promotion would be introduced.

“I will also prioritise the training and development of civil servants to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the evolving needs of the state,” said the NNPP candidate.

Musa said by undertaking such measures, he was confident that he would be able to build a more responsive and responsible public sector that would serve the needs of all citizens.

On planned infrastructure development, the flagbearer said his administration would prioritise infrastructural development to drive economic growth and improve the well-being of citizens.

“This will involve identifying key areas for investment, such as transportation, power and water infrastructure, and developing a comprehensive plan for their construction and maintenance.”

Musa said he would also explore innovative financing mechanisms, such as public-private partnerships, to ensure projects sustainably.

He said: “Through these efforts, we will build a modern and resilient infrastructure that supports private sector investment, promotes job creation, and enhances the quality of life for all citizens of Kogi State.”

