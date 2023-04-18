Muslims across the country have been urged to watch out for the Shawwal crescent moon on Thursday, April 20

This call was made by the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the moon sighting in Shawwal marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr Festival 2023

As the 1444 Hijra (2023) Ramadan draws to an end, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its president-general and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has sent an important message to Muslims in Nigeria.

The council urged Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Thursday, April 20.

Sultan urges Nigerian Muslims to watch out for the Shawwal Moon. Photo credit: Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

Musims gets an important update on Ramadan

The director of administration of the NSCIA, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, made this disclosure on Tuesday, April 18, through a statement, Daily Trust reported.

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1444 A.H. immediately after sunset on Thursday, 29th Ramadan 1444 A.H, which is equivalent to 20th April 2023.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence would declare Friday, 21st April 2023 as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

“However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Saturday, 22nd April 2023, automatically becomes the day of ‘Idul Fitr,” Usman-Ugwu said.

He, therefore, urged all concerned to ensure that they do not only comply but comply on time.

