A video showing how a seven-storey building under construction collapsed in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos state, has attracted reactions from Nigerians.

The incident, according to a report by The Punch, happened on Wednesday, April 12, around past 3 pm.

A 7-storey building collapsed in Lagos on Wednesday, April 12. Photo credits: @MobilePunch, @OkeOsanyintolu

Legit.ng gathers that the building caved in when some construction workers on site had closed for the day. Some of them were, however, injured as a result of the collapse.

The spokesperson for the Lagos Fire Service and Rescue Service, Amodu Shakiri, confirmed the incident.

Some voices could be heard in the video, expressing sadness as the building caved in.

"Oh my God...Jesus Christ," one of the voices heard in the video lamented.

Lagos seven-storey building collapse: Nigerians react

May⚡️, @TheDigitalMay, said:

"Until Lagos state prioritizes structural designs that meets safety and compliance standards, these disasters will be imminent.

"Especially in waterlogged areas, poor foundation is just a collapse away from happening."

Ify, @Ifysturdy, said:

"Seven storey building with no concrete lift shaft. The government needs to step in and stop this from happening. There should be a documented building standard that these builders have to follow."

X6 and 700 others, @x6blade, said:

"Contractors who try to build houses as cheap as possible to maximise profits need to be jailed. Alongside the engineers who let sub-standard materials be used. Imagine the news if it was completed with tenants??"

Awolusi Joshua O, @jouslaw, said:

"The most disheartening part is that people are on the building, not an empty building."

Adeyemi Ibironke, @SirMcAwesome247, said:

"The video felt almost like 9/11 tragedy captured in real-time. But what were all those people doing on the roof? Seemed like at least, 20 people."

