Rishi Sunak has been elected as the new prime minister of the UK after gaining the support of over half of the MPs compared to his close rival, Penny Mordaunt

Sunak is a 42-year-old British-Asian politician and one of the wealthiest in Westminster that will form a new government with King Charles

The former chancellor will take over from Liz Truss and rescue the country from its economic downturn that is pushing many people into poverty

London, United Kingdom - Rishi Sunak, a 42-year-old British politician, emerged as Britain's new prime minister on Monday, October 24.

Sunak took the leadership position of the Conservative Party after other candidates stepped down, BBC reported.

He is saddled with the responsibility of steering the deeply divided country through the economic downturn that is confronting the country.

The young prime minister is one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, and he is expected to form a government by King Charles, replacing Liz Truss, the outgoing prime minister who only spent 44 days in office.

Sunak was greeted with rapturous applause and banging on desks on his arrival to address the Tory members of parliament (MP) after the result.

The former chancellor was supported by over half of the Tory MPs, while his rival, Penny Mordaunt, struggled to get support from 100 of the MPs to get to the ballot.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mordaunt withdrew from the race just minutes before the winner was expected to be announced.

She said, "this decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support,"

He will become the first British Asian PM in the history of the UK and the youngest in more than a century, he is 42.

Before now, Labour has reiterated calls for a general election

Source: Legit.ng