The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified that the video showing Alhassan Ado Doguwa, firing AK-47 rifle guided by military personnel was taken at Falgore Forest Military Training Camp in Kano State.

Ado Doguwa is the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives from Kano state.

In a statement issued by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, the DHQ said the video was recorded during the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army Training Exercise where the lawmaker was invited as a special guest.

The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a viral video circulating in the Social Media platforms, where the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa was seen firing a AK 47 rifle guided by military personnel's.

The Defence Headquarters wishes to state that the video is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to discredit the Armed Forces of Nigeria and dent its image before the good people of this country and the world at large. The video in question was taken at Falgore Forest Military

It is worthy to state that when senior citizens and Special Guest are invited for such exercises, they are accorded the honour to participate in the firing exercise as ceremonial firing party without any intention in making them trained gunners or to master the use of fire arms. Ceremonial firing in such an exercise is the practice in the world over and is not new in the Armed Forces of Nigeria as several other senior citizens have participated in such exercises in the past.

However, the viral video of Hon Doguwa was posted with an intent to dent the image of the Armed Forces of Nigeria especially at this period when the role of the Armed Forces in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections was hailed by Nigerians and International community. In addition, some clerics have equally released audio clips containing wrong interpretations of the speech the Majority Leader made at the occasion. This doctored interpretation of the speech is capable of instigating crisis, thus leading to heightened tension as the country prepares for a smooth transition to another elected government.

Source: Legit.ng