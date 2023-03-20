BREAKING: Notorious bandit terrorising residents of North West shot dead

A notorious bandit terrorising the people of Northwest region of the country, Ummaru Nagona, has been shot dead by the military.

Daily Trust reports that during his reign, Nagona focused on the eastern areas of Sokoto, especially the villages in Isa and Sabon City.

Residents saw hell in the hands of the deceased who worked with other gang members.

Ummaru Nagona has fallen to the superior firepower of the military. Photo credit: Nigeria Army

Commenting on the killing of the bandit, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, a journalist wrote:

“I just received confirmation of the killing of the big gunman, Ummaru Nagona in arangama with Nigerian Army Atilare’s military car was carried on a motorbike along with the boy who supported him on their way to the rescue as a result of attacks on the gunmen camp in Kagara area east of Shinkafi (in Zamfara State).

“I met Ummaru Nagona on a visit to Bello Turji in December 2021. If you see him you don’t say he’s a gunman. Evil has no resemblance!”

