Some bandits have invaded the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara state and kidnapped two female students

The two students who were abducted are said to be from the institution's department of Microbiology

The police in Zamfara state have also confirmed that two security guards stationed in the institution were locked up by the bandits

The Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) in Zamfara State has been attacked by some yet-to-identified bandits operating in the state.

Channels Television reports that the two female students of the institution were abducted by the bandits who stormed the located at Sabon-Gida, a community opposite the main campus of the university on Sunday, April 2.

Two female students of Federal University Gusau in Zamfara state have been abducted. Photo: Bello Matawalle

Source: Twitter

Identified as Maryam and Zainab, sources said the female student lived in the hostel which is located in a community opposite the main campus of the university and succeeded in locking up security guards.

The Punch reports that the bandits also successfully locked up two civilian guards stationed at the institution.

The mobile telephone sets belonging to the guards were also disposed of as the students of the Microbiology department were whisked away.

Police confirm the incident

Confirming the activity of the criminals in the school, the spokesperson for the Zamfara state police command, Mohammed Shehu said:

“On receipt of the report, the Police Tactical team moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had already fled with the victims to yet to be identified destination.

“The Commissioner of Police has further deployed reinforcement to complement the ongoing rescue operation to rescue the hostages hale and hearty, arrest the perpetrators and charge them to court for prosecution.”

He also noted that the Zamfara state commissioner of police, Kolo Yusuf, has urged residents of the state to support the police in its efforts in rescuing the students unhurt.

