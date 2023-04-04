Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, former spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, died after reportedly collapsing

The senior military officer was said to be in good health before the incident which happened in Abuja

Maigida had taken up the role of image maker for the force in January, with Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet succeeding him as Commander in Jos

FCT, Abuja - Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, the former spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has passed away.

He reportedly collapsed and died in the nation's capital, Daily Trust reported.

Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, the former spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), is dead. Photo credits: @thecableng, @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

According to a family source, the senior military officer was in good health before the unfortunate incident.

Current NAF spokesman Famuyiwa confirms Maigida's death

The current NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, confirmed the news and expressed his shock at the loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Maigida took up the role of image maker for the force in January, promising to build on the achievements of his predecessor.

Prior to this, he served as the Commander of 551 NAF Station in Jos and also acted as the Director of Defence Information at the Defence Headquarters. Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet took over from Maigida as Commander in Jos.

Former NAF director of PR Sadeeq Shehu mouns Maigida's death

Sadeeq Shehu, the former NAF Director of PR, expressed his condolences for the loss of Air Commodore Wap Maigida on his Facebook page.

He joined the Chief of the Air Staff, officers, men, and DOPRI personnel in mourning Maigida's passing. Shehu described Maigida as a reliable subordinate to his superiors and a kind superior to his subordinates.

"I join the Chief of the Air Staff, officers and men and DOPRI personnel to mourn the death of Air Commodore Wap Maigida. A dependable subordinate to his superiors and a compassionate superior to his subordinates," Shehu wrote.

Major shake-up in Nigerian Air Force as new officers appointed

In another report, the Nigerian Air Force announced some major appointments to foster effective operations within its ranks in 2023.

According to a statement by Joel Abioye, the director of public relations and information, the new appointment was aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and effective service delivery.

The statement was made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 4 and confirmed that the appointment was approved by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Source: Legit.ng