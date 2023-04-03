The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has shut down the Tower Primary School, Oba, over allegations of examination malpractices in the school.

As reported by PM News, the proprietor of the school, Kosisochukwu Igwe, and a PTA teacher, Precious Chibuzo, were both indicted for malpractices during the 2023 Transition Placement Examination of Anambra state.

The Anambra state commissioner for education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh said students involved in malpractice will re-sit the exams. Photo: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

The state commissioner for education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, made the disclosure shortly after a meeting on disciplinary actions to take on the accused despite the school's closure.

She stated that the accused admitted their offences after thorough investigations were made.

He narrated that:

“Report from the pupils of Triumphant Cross School Oba, resulted in the investigation which revealed that the Proprietress of the Tower Academy Oba, Kosisochukwu Igwe sneaked into the examination hall, connived with the PTA teacher, took a photograph of the question paper, solved questions and supplied answers to the candidates.

“The Tower Academy Proprietress, Kosisochukwu Igwe, who admitted committing the offence, pleaded for forgiveness."

Candidates involved in malpractice to re-sit exams - Education commissioner

Prof Ngozi later noted that all the candidates involved in the alleged malpractice would re-sit for the exams as punishment for being accomplices of examination malpractice.

Legit.ng gathered that the state ministry of education rescheduled the re-sit exams for Tuesday, April 4 and would be personally supervised by the state commissioner of education, Prof Ngozi.

However, the state ministry of education stated that the Tower Primary School Oba would remain closed indefinitely while the relieved teachers remain sacked.

