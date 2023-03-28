A domestic worker is to die by hanging for killing his employer, an 89-year-old grandmother, and her daughter

Delivering its judgement on Monday, March 27, High Court in Lagos, in its verdict held that the worker is guilty of three counts charge of armed robbery and murder

Meanwhile, this verdict is served finally, after the worker, Joseph Ogbu was arrested by the police and charged to court by the Lagos state government in 2019

A High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Monday, March 27, sentenced a domestic worker, identified simply as Joseph Ogbu, to death by hanging.

The court gave this verdict after Ogbu was found guilty of killing his employer, an 89-year-old grandmother, Adejoke John, and her daughter, Oreoluwa, at their home in the Surulere area of the state, The PUNCH reported.

Court's final verdict

Justice Modupe Nicole-Clay handed down the verdict after she found the convict guilty of three counts of armed robbery and murder, The Nation report added.

The charges were preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

The defendant committed the offence on June 19, 2019 by strangling Ma Adejoke and stabbing Oreoluwa to death, Daily Independent report further confirmed.

He pleaded not guilty when arraigned on October 22, 2019.

