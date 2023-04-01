Three lawyers filing petitions for the APC against the 2023 governorship election in Rivers state have been arrested

The lawyers were reported arrested by the police on Friday night, March 31, at a hotel where they were lodged

Darlington Nwauju, the spokesperson of the APC in Rivers state, confirmed the arrest on Saturday afternoon, April 1

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Policemen have reportedly arrested three lawyers who are filing processes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the election petition tribunal in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

According to The Punch, the lawyers were preparing petitions against the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the just concluded governorship election in the south-south state.

Legit.ng gathers that they were arrested on Friday night, March 31, at a hotel they were lodging in Port Harcourt.

The lawyers are attached to the Tuduru Ede’s Chamber, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The reason for their arrest is still unknown at the time of filing this report.

Rivers APC confirms arrest

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the APC in Rivers state, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the arrest on Saturday afternoon, April 1.

“Yes, it is true. They were arrested last night. We are going to brief the press,” Nwauju stated.

The police command in Rivers state has not reacted to the incident.

Nigerians react

Otis Horsfall commented on Facebook:

"Rivers state police command never ceases to amaze someone. Pre-election and election proper in the state were marred by a lot of violence, harassment, intimidation and even death yet the police have not made any arrests to that effect, they're feet dragging in carrying out investigations. Rivers state police command is partisan, and it's not good for the society."

Henry Nnaoma Iheanacho said:

"So people have no right to go to court or file a petition in this country again? Or even speak their mind?"

Asemota Evans said:

"One of the reasons I never supported Wike running for the presidency. His abuse of power is too much."

Dickson Ndukwe Otaka said:

"We are going into Anarchy, God help us. The ruling phase of the thugs and Agberos."

Ukwuoma Collins Chijioke said:

"Imagine this kind of assault on the personality of those learned men, too shameful that police have become errand boys to governors ."

Source: Legit.ng