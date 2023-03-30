On Thursday, March 30, suspected herdsmen allegedly attacked one of the public secondary schools in Oyo state and injured teachers and students.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to Vanguard, the Community Grammar School in the Alaropo Nla area of the Oriire local government area of Oyo state was attacked by the herders.

An eyewitness account alleged that the attackers were about 20 in number and invaded the schools with their cattle, then injured many teachers and students.

It was reported that some of the students and teachers were inflicted with swords and machete cuts, and others sustained broken legs and hands.

Source: Legit.ng