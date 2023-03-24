A fresh update about the embattled former registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Dibu Ojerinde, has been released

Recall that Prof Ojerinde, after the conclusion of court proceedings on his alleged N5bn fraud case, was apprehended by operatives of the ICPC

Meanwhile, the ICPC has successfully arraigned Prof Ojerinde alongside his four children for alleged money laundering

FCT, Abuja - Professor Dibu Ojerinde, the embattled former registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has been arraigned in court by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

As reported by the Punch newspaper, he was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering alongside his four children; Mary Funmilola, Olumide Abiodun, Adedayo and Oluwaseun Adeniyi.

The ICPC arraigned the former JAMB boss and his 4 children over an alleged money laundering scheme. Photo: ICPC

Further reports also confirmed that the embattled ex-JAMB boss and his companies are still facing a separate court case for an alleged N5 billion fraud before another Judge in court.

Details from this allegation confirmed that he allegedly diverted public funds while serving as the registrar of JAMB and the national examination council (NECO).

A fresh suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/119/23 included his four children and all his companies; they include Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Ltd, Cheng Marbles Ltd, Sapati International Schools Ltd, Trillium Learnings Centre Ltd and Standout Institutes Ltd.

Ojerinde and the ten defendants were yet to take a plea when filing the reports.

