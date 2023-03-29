The Progressives Minds of Bayelsa has urged APC National Working Committee leadership to stick to electoral acts

According to the group, days to the state primaries, some politicians who bought nomination forms are still holding political appointments

It argued that the APC leadership must take steps so that the party will not run to litigations as a result of this

In an effort to help the All Progressives Congress (APC) avoid many legal battle after the coming governorship primaries in Bayelsa, Progressives Minds in the state has sent a message to the leadership of the party.

Specifically, the group cautioned the APC National Working Committee (NWC) not to make decisions that may affect the party's chances.

APC National Working Committee leadership has been asked to stick to electoral acts ahead of Bayelsa state governorship election. Photo credit: Abdullahi Adamu

Going further, it alleged that some persons who bought nomination forms for the contest are still holding political appointments contrary to the provisions of the new electoral act.

The group made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by its national coordinator, Chief Raymond Ayebapreye.

Ayebapreye drew the party’s attention to the Section 84 (12) of the electoral Act as amended that stipulates thus; “that no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of nomination of candidate for any election.

“Section 84(13) reads:

“Where a political party fails to comply with the provisions of this act in the conduct of its primaries, its candidate for the election shall not be included in the election for the particular position in issue.”

This position is coming on the heels of allegation that the minister of State for Petroleum, Timipree Sylva has been cleared by the APC screening committee to contest for the election

He added that allowing the minister, who has remained in office to this moment will be counterproductive for the party.

Trouble brewing in Bayelsa state APC as PCF warns against fielding minister as governorship candidate

Meanwhile, the Progressive Consultative Forum of Bayelsa state (PCF) has warned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against fielding an unacceptable candidate in the coming governorship election in the state.

The PCF disclosed as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Bayelsa and Kogi and Imo states off-cycle governorship election will hold on the November 11.

It said the APC has to come to terms with the political ambition of two main contenders, Chief Timipre Sylva and Chief David Lyon. Though we gathered that no fewer than six aspirants purchased the expression of intention and nomination forms for the party's ticket for the Bayelsa state governorship election.

