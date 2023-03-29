The alleged murder case of a federal lawmaker, Alhassan Doguwa, under the supervision of the Kano state police command, has reportedly been transferred to the state government.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, inquiry into the case will now be channelled to the state government rather than the police, who have already concluded investigations.

The Kano state police command spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this development through an official joint media/police platform.

Opposition questions police competence in Doguwa's case

Meanwhile, the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano state has accused the police of failing to hand justice to the embattled Doguwa.

The national chairman of the NNPP, Prof. Rufai Alkali, is not pleased about the series of attacks meted on NNPP's supporters during the gubernatorial elections in the state.

He said:

“It is regretted that the lawmaker, who was allegedly seen on a viral video with a shotgun, shooting at NNPP supporters, and instigating attacks on the party’s facility in the state, is still walking the street as a free man.”

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson confirmed that the embattled Doguwa was arrested, as reported in the media and was also arraigned before the court as required by the law.

He said due to legal advice the police got, Doguwa's case was handed over to the state for the administration of justice in accordance with the stipulations of the Nigerian constitution.

Source: Legit.ng