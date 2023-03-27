Prof Sunny Ododo, general manager of the national theatre has been accused of mismanaging fund from the parasatatal

The allegation was raised by some staff who are part of the concerned stakeholders of the National Theatre

The group alleged that Ododo flouted the BPP Act and Financial Regulation and awarded contracts and made payment of the sum of N300million to contractors

The general manager of National Theatre, Prof Sunny Ododo, has been accused of mismanaging and looted funds of the parastatal.

A group comprising of staff of the parastatal, The Concerned Stakeholders of the National Theatre alleged that Professor Ododo and his cohorts have been on looting spree of assets of the parastatal since the beginning of the rehabilitation work embark upon by the Bankers’ Committee.

According to an audit report by the office of the Auditor General for the Federation and made available by the Concerned Stakeholders of the National Theatre, the group alleged that Ododo flouted the BPP Act and Financial Regulation and awarded contracts and made payment of the sum of N300million to contractors without recourse to due process.

The audit report, signed by the Director, Extra-Ministerial Audit Department, Dr Onwudili .A.O also indicted Ododo led management of corruption charges and embezzlement of fund assets of the historic monument.

In a series of petitions written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), it also alleged Professor Ododo, the Technical Director, Abiodun Abe and a junior ranking officer, Ephesian Nodza of embezzling the sum of N856million.

It however called for the removal of Prof Ododo and the resignation of Minister Mohammed for foot-dragging, aiding and failing to implement the Auditor-General’s report which indicted the embattled General Manager to pave the way for thorough investigation of the allegations.

In the petition dated June 15, 2022, the group alleged that Professor Ododo conceded the sales of valuable assets of the parastatal including 200kva generator, 1500 metres steel pipes of 8inch thickness and looting of the central workshop to the tune of N750million.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, they urged the ICPC and the EFCC to step up their efforts in investigating all the allegations levelled against Prof Sunny Ododo and other members of his management team and bring erring officers to justice.

