The federal government has rewarded Iluromi Emmanuel, a teacher at the Federal Science College, Orozo, Abuja, with N3 million for developing a technology to track fuel usage in vehicles, to win the 2022 Innovation Challenge.

During the award ceremony for the 2022 Innovation Challenge, in Abuja on Thursday, March 23, the head of the civil service of the federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Es, confirmed that the winner of the challenge got N3m, the first runner-up got N1.75m, while the second runner-up took home N1m respectively, Vanguard reports.

Consequently, Yemi-Esan urged other civil servants to seize the opportunity to be creative as they prepare for the next edition.

On his part, Emmanuel explained that his technology is capable of measuring fuel level during driving, and process the result via SMS.

He said:

“If for any reason you have to send your driver to buy fuel, just ping the app before he leaves, and then ping it when he returns, you will be able to monitor his fuel usage."

In his speech, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau who attended the event encouraged other government agencies to key into rewarding outstanding staff, stating that it will spur them to perform better.

